The gondola at Sunshine Village will resume transporting guests as of Monday morning after the resort underwent a temporary transformation into a staging area for crews battling the Verdant Creek wildfire approximately two kilometres away.

Guests of the Sunshine Mountain Lodge were relocated to hotels in Banff and Canmore on Friday and the resort was closed to visitors.

As of Monday, Sunshine Village will resume regular operations but the Sunshine Meadows hiking trail will remain closed.

On Sunday, Parks Canada officials said firefighters had made headway in preventing the wildfire from spreading into areas of immediate concern and the fire bears no risk to the communities within the Bow Valley corridor.

The wildfire, which covered 4,100 hectares as of Friday, has been burning since early July and officials believe the fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park. Several backcountry areas within Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park remain closed to the public.