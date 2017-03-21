The pilot who was accused of being impaired while at the controls of a plane headed for Mexico pleaded guilty in a Calgary court on Tuesday.

Miroslav Gronych, 37, is charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft over .08.

Gronych was employed by the airline while on a work visa from Slovakia and was found passed out in the cockpit last December.

He was escorted off the plane by police and a breath test showed his blood alcohol levels were three times the legal limit.

Gronych surrendered his passport when he was charged and he was immediately banned from flying in Canada.

Court heard that Gronych drank a bottle of vodka and then boarded the flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before heading to Cancun.

Gronych addressed the court on Tuesday and said he was 'ashamed' of his behaviour.

The Crowe is asking for a one year jail term.

More to come…