Sunwing pilot pleads guilty to being drunk at controls of Mexico bound flight
Sunwing Airlines (file)
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:10AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:42AM MDT
The pilot who was accused of being impaired while at the controls of a plane headed for Mexico pleaded guilty in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
Miroslav Gronych, 37, is charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft over .08.
Gronych was employed by the airline while on a work visa from Slovakia and was found passed out in the cockpit last December.
He was escorted off the plane by police and a breath test showed his blood alcohol levels were three times the legal limit.
Gronych surrendered his passport when he was charged and he was immediately banned from flying in Canada.
Court heard that Gronych drank a bottle of vodka and then boarded the flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before heading to Cancun.
Gronych addressed the court on Tuesday and said he was 'ashamed' of his behaviour.
The Crowe is asking for a one year jail term.
More to come…
