The 2017 Canada Summer Games starts on Friday in Manitoba and two athletes were surprised when they were greeted by a face they know well before they boarded the plane at Calgary’s airport.

Margo and Martine Erlam are divers and are representing Alberta at the games this weekend.

“I trained really hard for it all year so I’m really happy that I get to go to games,” said Martine.

“I’m super excited because I have never been to one and it’s just going to be a lot of fun,” said Margo.

Gerry Erlam, the girls' father, told them he was going to the gym on Thursday morning instead of accompanying them to the airport but he had other plans.

“They were a little choked with me this morning because when they left the house I just gave them a quick peck on the cheek, said I’m heading to the gym, see you later, have a good time,” said Gerry.

Gerry has been a pilot for WestJet since 1996 and had a little surprise up his sleeve for their send off.

“I found out which flight the girls were going to be on, and I know the gentleman that's supposed to be on this flight, I chatted with him and said I want to surprise the girls, I’ll fly them out, and give them the limo service to Manitoba and he was more than willing to accommodate that. To operate these two legs, I go Calgary, Winnipeg, and then right back here to Calgary,” he said.

The sisters start competition on Friday and it’s the first time they've been at the same event together as athletes.

“I feel super confident. I just had a really good performance at Nationals so I’m super excited to just go and give it my best effort and try my hardest, to do as well as I can,” said Martine.

“I just came off of two big wins at Jr. Nationals so we’ll see how this one goes,” said Margo.

Martine, 17, says she's usually a cheerleader in the stands for 15-year-old Margo and is happy to be on the sidelines wearing team colors at these games.

“It’s so awesome. My sister is like my best friend so I’m so excited that I get to experience this with her,” said Martine. “She’s going to do amazing, she’s going to crush it.”

“I’ve never really been to a competition with her so I’m really excited for her because I go to a lot of competitions without her so it’ll be nice to have her with me,” said Margo.

The girls were waiting for their flight at the airport when Gerry arrived and told them he was flying the entire team to the games.

“I thought I’d come and chauffer to Manitoba,” he told them. “That’s pretty cool eh? I get to fly you guys in, the whole team.”

The girls were thrilled and Gerry says he is proud of his daughters and their accomplishments.

“I didn’t know he was coming,” said Martine. “I love when my dad flies us.”

“They’re my heroes, right? They really work hard to make this work,” said Gerry.

The Canada Games are in Winnipeg from July 28 to August 13, 2017.

