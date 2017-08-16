The Calgary Police Service has released footage of a July robbery near a downtown office tower as officers attempt to identify the three people responsible for the attack that left one man stabbed, pepper sprayed, beaten and robbed.

According to police, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday July 15, 2017, a man in his late 20s was in the courtyard east of Aquitaine Tower, in the 500 block of 5 Avenue Southwest, when he was attacked by three men.

The suspects stole the man’s backpack before stabbing, beating and pepper spraying the victim. The injured man fled the area, made his way to a nearby restaurant, Poco Loco Pizza, for help and he was subsequently transported to hospital. The robbery victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Police believe the victim had been seen with five unidentified individuals, a group believed to have included his assailants, prior to the violent robbery.

The assault and robbery suspects are believed to be in their early 20s and police say the group of offenders consisted of a Caucasian male and two darker skinned males. The Caucasian suspect was seen carrying a large black back around his neck and walked with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information regarding the July 15 attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.