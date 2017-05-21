The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a preschool-aged boy in a southwest neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

According to police, a five-year-old boy was riding his bike in the back alleyway of the 3000 block of Elbow Drive Southwest at approximately 10:00 a.m. when he was approached by a man who had been digging through garbage cans. The boy and the man had a brief conversation before the man allegedly touched the boy in an inappropriate manner.

The suspect released the boy and the five-year-old went home and informed his parents of what had happened. The family contacted police and the boy, who had not been physically injured, was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.

Police scoured the area and took one man into custody. Investigators have since determined the man being questioned was not involved in the assault.

A surveillance camera in the neighbourhood captured footage of the suspect and police have released a still image from the recording.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 50 years old

Having grey hair

Having a short beard

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey jacket and was carrying a black garbage bag.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday morning’s assault, including the identity of the suspect in question, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.