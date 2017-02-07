Thieves have targeted rural properties near Irricana and Kathytn of late and now, with assistance from a residential surveillance camera, the RCMP is turning to the public to identify the culprits.

Three residential break-ins occurred on Thursday and Friday of last week with thieves swiping jewellery, heirlooms, cash and electronics. RCMP members from Airdrie and Beiseker launched an investigation into the thefts and came to the belief the crimes are related.

“The feeling of violation that comes with having your home broken into is awful,” said RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters., “These are people’s family treasures and heirlooms that were stolen, and the reality is that you just cannot replace things like that.”

An exterior surveillance camera installed at one of the homes recorded a suspect entering and exiting the residence. RCMP have released surveillance stills of the intruder.

The suspects arrived in a dark coloured pickup truck with a plow attached to the front grill. In the surveillance video. the male driver remains in the vehicle while the male passenger exits the truck and gains access to the home. RCMP have not identified the truck.

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins, including the identity of the man in the surveillance photos, is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7267, or Crime Stoppers.