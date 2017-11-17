The CFL Western Final between Edmonton and Calgary is this weekend and a new survey indicates a number of Canadians and First Nations feel our rivals need a name change.

A survey, conducted by Insights West, found that 21 percent of people in Canada feel Edmonton should drop the ‘Eskimos’ name.

However, only about 12 percent of people in Alberta find it’s an unacceptable name for a sports team.

Sports historians say that the moniker may have come from Calgarians living in the 1800s, referring to their northern neighbours.

While Edmontonians called Calgary ‘cow camp’ or ‘horse country’, Calgarians responded with insults about Edmontons frigid weather, and the ‘Eskimos’ name stuck.

Phil Fontaine, former chief of the Assembly of First Nations, feels the name should change.

“’Eskimo’ is not a term of endearment for the Inuit people. An important start in changing the way we view such matters of course, would be to change the name.”

Students at the University of Calgary shared a variety of opinions, taking tradition, rights and cultural sensitivity all into account.

The same survey also found 27 percent of Canadians disapprove of the Washington Redskins, 21 percent are against the Kansas City Chiefs and 19 percent dislike the use of ‘Blackhawks’.

The team’s front office says it’s met with a number of Inuit representatives over the years and has no intent to change the name.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)