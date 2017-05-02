Much has been done to rebuild after the fire that ravaged Fort McMurray a year ago, but for many the recovery is still underway.

In the days and months after the fire, people who had fled Fort McMurray lived in a twilight zone of temporary housing, loss of work and concern for the future.

Many families ended up in emergency shelters in other cities like Edmonton and Calgary, and survived thanks to cash cards provided by the Red Cross.

“The Red Cross helping out and donations pouring in from everywhere it was, like, it really touched our hearts, it felt so nice to live in a country where everybody is touched by us,” said Swapnil Sharma, whose family ended up in Calgary for three months. “We've been lucky, touch wood, hearing all the nightmare stories from other people, I think we've been quite lucky.”

Now the Sharma family is waiting for final permits to begin re-building their home in Fort McMurray, though not everyone has decided to return to the city. For many, there is a psychological barrier.

“It’s often the strongest people taking on leadership responsibilities, helped everybody else, and they've coped, and after a year or two years it affects them,” said Conrad Sauve, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross.

“It's going to be a long, long-term effect on people and we're all here to help them and I hope people reach out because it's very, very important,” said Claire Crawford, Calgary Red Cross volunteer.

Some former residents continue to be plagued by fear and stress a year later, despite the help they have received. The Red Cross has already provided more than $250 million in support and continues to pay rent for people who are still waiting for insurance settlements or replacement homes.

The agency has $80 million reserved for future recovery in Fort McMurray and said it doesn't need any further donations.