Members of the Calgary Police Service are attempting to identify a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly approached and grabbed on Tuesday morning in Taradale.

According to police, the teenager was waiting at a bus stop in the 900 block of Taradale Drive Northeast at approximately 9:30 a.m. The driver of a grey coloured Ford sedan, model not confirmed, stopped the vehicle near the girl and asked the teen to get into the car. The teenager declined the offer and the man allegedly exited the vehicle, grabbed the girl and attempted to force her inside.

The suspect’s efforts were halted when a bus stopped and the driver of the bus questioned the man's actions. The girl escaped from the man and boarded the bus. The victim of the suspected abduction attempt continued to school before reporting the incident to police Tuesday evening at a district office.

The luring suspect is described as:

An East Indian male

Believed to be in his early 20s

Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Having a medium build

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.