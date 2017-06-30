The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate Wednesday afternoon’s suspicious package incident near a business along 36 Street Northeast but one person has been arrested in connection with the ordeal.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Eastside Dodge/Chrysler dealership in the 600 block of 36 Street N.E. following reports a man had walked from the Marlborough LRT station, left a bag in the parking lot and smoke was emanating from the package. Police located the bag and noted a strong-chemical smell.

A section of 36 Street was closed to traffic and CTrain service was halted between the Rundle and Franklin LRT stations. The CPS bomb disposal robot was deployed to the area and the bag was retrieved.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., Calgary Transit staff located the suspect downtown in the 400 block of 6 Avenue Southeast. The unnamed man was seen spraying fluid from a container onto the sidewalk and officers arrested the man without incident.

According to police, mental health issues are believed to have played a role.

CTrain service resumed and 36 Street reopened to traffic at around 9:45 p.m.

The contents of the smoking bag have not been identified but investigators suspect the package contained a mixture of household cleaners. The substances are currently undergoing testing.