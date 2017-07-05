Suspect arrested following attempted assault at Riley Park
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 6:00AM MDT
Police are investigating an attempted assault that happened at a northwest park on Tuesday night.
A woman was walking alone in Riley Park at about 11:00 p.m. when a man approached her and attempted to assault her.
She fought back and made enough noise to alert another person who was in the park.
The passerby was able to detain the man until police arrived and took him into custody.
The woman was not hurt in the incident and police are investigating.
