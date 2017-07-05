Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened at a northwest park on Tuesday night.

A woman was walking with two friends in Riley Park at about 10:45 p.m. when she was approached by a man who said he wanted to talk to her.

The man took her aside, pushed her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

She fought back and made enough noise to alert her friends to the attack.

Her friends confronted the man and one gave chase when the suspect tried to flee the area.

A passerby saw what was happening and was able to detain the suspect.

The suspect tried to flee again and was stopped by the passerby and the woman's friend and was held until police arrived.

The Good Samaritan received minor injuries in the struggle and the woman was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and police say charges are pending.