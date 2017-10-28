Members of the Calgary Police Service sex crimes unit are investigating after a woman was viciously assaulted Saturday morning at her workplace.

According to police, officers were called to an undisclosed business near the intersection of 99 Avenue and Macleod Trail South at approximately 8:30 a.m. Police located an injured woman who had been sexually assaulted and violently attacked.

"At this time, the victim is stable but had sustained very serious injuries," said CPS Staff Sergeant Tom Hanson on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect in the attack, an unnamed male, was arrested at the scene and charges are pending. Police confirm the suspect is known to police but there is no known relationship between the victim and her attacker.

"From what we can determine at this point, they do not know each other," said Hanson. "There does not appear to be any connection between the two of them."

Police are not disclosing the name of the business in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.