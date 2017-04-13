A man is in police custody in connection to a shooting in the Falconridge area on Wednesday night and police say charges are pending.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 100 block of Falton Close N.E. at about 7:30 pm for reports of a shooting.

Police believe an argument occurred between two men inside the home and it escalated into a physical altercation. One of the men then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the lower leg.

The injured man went to a nearby home for help and a neighbour called police. He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. His name will be released after he has been before a Justice of the Peace.