A 57-year-old Calgary man faces three charges in connection with the alleged Saturday morning assault of a preschool-aged boy in an alleyway in Elbow Park.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Saturday, a five-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in an alleyway in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive Southwest when he encountered a man looking through garbage bins. The two had a brief conversation before the man allegedly sexually assaulted the boy. The boy went home and informed his parents of the incident and the family called police.

The boy was not physically harmed during the encounter and was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.

On Sunday evening, 57-year-old Kenneth Hornby of Calgary was arrested in connection with the incident.

Hornby faces charges of:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference with a child

Invitation to sexual touching

The 57-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.