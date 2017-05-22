Suspect charged after investigation into sexual assault of five-year-old boy in southwest alleyway
Alleyway in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive SW, the site of Saturday morning's alleged sex assault of a five-year-old boy
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 10:58AM MDT
A 57-year-old Calgary man faces three charges in connection with the alleged Saturday morning assault of a preschool-aged boy in an alleyway in Elbow Park.
At approximately 10:00 a.m. Saturday, a five-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in an alleyway in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive Southwest when he encountered a man looking through garbage bins. The two had a brief conversation before the man allegedly sexually assaulted the boy. The boy went home and informed his parents of the incident and the family called police.
The boy was not physically harmed during the encounter and was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.
On Sunday evening, 57-year-old Kenneth Hornby of Calgary was arrested in connection with the incident.
Hornby faces charges of:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference with a child
- Invitation to sexual touching
The 57-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Suspect charged after investigation into sexual assault of five-year-old boy in southwest alleyway
- Province encourages Albertans to submit ticks for research
- Traps set, trails closed after bear attacks hiker near Squamish, B.C.
- Crash on Highway 23, northwest of Lethbridge, claims life
- Canada's former spymaster says 'decent chance' of Trump-Comey tapes