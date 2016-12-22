A 37-year-old man from Valleyview, Alberta has been identified, arrested and charged in connection with an alleged thwarted shoplifting attempt and the subsequent assault of a security officer at CrossIron Mills.

On the evening of Friday, December 2, 2016, a man entered the Saks 5th Avenue location within the mall and allegedly attempted to leave with $500 worth of unpaid merchandise. The suspect dropped the items when confronted by loss prevention officers and left the store.

Outside the business, the suspect allegedly assaulted a security officer.

Michael Lloyd, a 37-year-old from Valleyview, Alberta, has been charged with assault and theft under $5,000 in connection with the events of December 2.

Lloyd is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on January 10, 2017.