A 47-year-old Calgary man has been apprehended following a police investigation into a deadly crash in the southeast that claimed the life of a Good Samaritan who was attempted to help a lost motorist.

Aaron Robert Adam has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and hit-and-run causing death in connection with the November 2016 crash.

According to police, the driver of an eastbound car pulled over in the 9200 block of 17 Avenue Southeast in the late hours of Saturday, November 5 after becoming lost. The driver exited the car and flagged down a passing motorist. A vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old man stopped and the driver exited his vehicle. While the 54-year-old man and the lost motorist talked on the side of the road, the 54-year-old was struck by a passing Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The unnamed man succumbed to his injuries on the side of the road. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. Police located the Dodge Ram the following day at an undisclosed location in northeast Calgary. Investigators do not believe the truck had been stolen at the time of the crash.

The date of Adam’s next scheduled court appearance has not been released.