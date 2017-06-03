A 39-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after a Friday evening stabbing in the downtown core.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., emergency crews were called to the City Hall LRT station following reports of a stabbing.

“Witnesses indicated they saw a man stab another man on the north platform in an unprovoked incident,” said CPS Inspector Don Coleman. “Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old male, Nicholas Nwonye, with life threatening injuries.”

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says a paramedic crew responded to the scene and was directed to the victim. “Our paramedic staff immediately requested a second unit to attend for additional support ," explained Brideaux. "We transported him to the Foothills Hospital in critical, life threatening condition where he later did succumb to his injuries.”

Officers apprehended a suspect a short distance from the crime scene. “Transit security tracked the suspect going towards the south platform boarding an eastbound train," said Coleman. "The train was immediately stopped and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

Police have recovered a knife, the suspect weapon in the attack.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Keeton Michel Gagnon has been charged with second degree murder in connection with Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye's death. “The two gentlemen were unknown to each other and we believe it was random in nature.”

Gagnon is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 23, 2017.