A man who was arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault involving a child over the weekend remains in police custody and court documents show he has a disturbing past.

Police were called to an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive on Saturday morning after a five-year-old boy reported to his family that he had been sexually assaulted by a man who had been looking through the garbage bins.

The boy was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre for support and a search was launched for a suspect.

On Sunday, Kenneth Hornby, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a child and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say 95 percent of child victims know who the offender is and that random situations like this are rare.

“This is incredibly random. It is not something that we encounter on a regular basis,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Melanie Oncescu.

According to court documents dating back to 2011, Hornby went to jail for eight months after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and was on probation for three years.

He was arrested just last year by Nanton RCMP and members of the Calgary Police’s High Risk Offender program and charged with failing to comply with a probation order and breach of probation.

At the time of his arrest, he was not allowed to be around young children.

Hornby is not on the high risk offender list but officials say even if he was, it can be difficult to monitor offenders.

"When an offender that is being monitored by us shows any signs of a change in behaviour that may lead to criminal behaviour the team is really, really aggressive in trying to manage that situation,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Davidson with the Specialized Offender Unit. “It's unfortunate that we aren't able to be everywhere all the time, police officers on every street corner to prevent this but we have a dedicated group that does the best that they can with the information they have.”

Hornby is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Wednesday.