RCMP have identified the deceased and arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a body inside a burning vehicle near Morrin, Alberta on October 16.

According to RCMP, the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Fazal Rehman of Calgary following an autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Rehman was also known as Afzad Rehman. The cause of Rehman’s death has not been released.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, officers identified 20-year-old Dylan Donald Howard of Munson, Alberta as a suspect.

Howard was arrested on Thursday in Airdrie and charged with first degree murder in connection with Rehman’s death.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, November 10 in Drumheller.

The hamlet of Morrin is located approximately 25 kilometres north of Drumheller.