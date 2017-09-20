Officials with the Calgary Police Service confirm a CPS-issued firearm was fired Wednesday evening in a northeast neighbourhood and one man was transported to hospital from the scene.

Police say the officer-involved shooting occurred in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. in the community of Mayland Heights at 8:15 p.m..

The shooting followed an investigation into a domestic incident at an undisclosed home in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene but police tracked the man to the location on Markerville Road. Police say they had reason to believe the suspect was armed and their attempts to coax the suspect out of the home were unsuccussful.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the suspect exited the garage on the property and, according to police, the situation escalated. A CPS member fired their service weapon during the encounter.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was transported by ambulance from the scene in life threatening condition. No officers were injured during the ordeal.

According to residents of a neighbouring street in Mayland Heights, there was a heavy police presence in their community throughout the evening and several gunshots rang out at around 8:00 p.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified of the officer-involved shooting and has launched an investigation into the matter.