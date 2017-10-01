An unidentified person is in police custody in connection with a Saturday afternoon stabbing and house fire in northwest Calgary.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to an undisclosed residence in the northwest at approximately 1:00 p.m. following reports a man had been stabbed. Police located a fire inside the basement of the home and a man in medical distress was inside the residence. The injured man was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Calgary Fire Department crews were deployed to the home and extinguished the fire before it could spread to the main floor of the building.Police belive the fire was deliberately set.

The assailant fled the home prior to the arrival of emergency crews but officers located the male suspect driving on a road a short distance from the home. The suspect failed to comply with the attempts of officers to stop the vehicle.

Additional police resources, including aerial support from HAWCS, tracked the suspect vehicle, a Ford F150 pickup truck. through Calgary and along the QEII highway. Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment placed a spike belt ahead of the truck and their efforts proved successful. The suspect vehicle was stopped along the highway, south of Airdrie, at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the suspect was apprehended.

Charges are pending against the unnamed male.

Police continue their investigation into the matter but suspect the incident is of a domestic nature.