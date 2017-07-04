

CTV Calgary Staff





A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed at an auto parts store in the southeast on Tuesday morning.

Police say a man went to the Auto Value store on Hubalta Road S.E. just after 10:00 a.m. and stabbed another man twice in the parking lot.

The man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and police say the incident appears to be random.

Janice Scrivens is the Manager at Auto Value and says the victim is a regular customer.

“He comes in collapses on the floor, what’s going on Dave? Oh, I’ve been stabbed,” she said. “It was absolutely horrific.”

She says the suspect got into a truck after the incident and slowly drove away from the store.

About 30 minutes later, a clerk at a convenience store near the scene flagged down a police officer and claimed that a customer had an altercation with an armed man.

“The armed customer matched the description of the suspect in the initial stabbing. Police followed the suspect from that store to the residence that we now have contained,” said CPS Duty Staff Sergeant Asif Rashid.

Police then surrounded and contained a home the 4500 block of 11 Avenue S.E.

“Approximately one block around the home has been evacuated and closed to the public as a safety precaution,” said Rashid.

The suspect was believed to be inside and Tactical Team members and police negotiators were at the scene for several hours talking to the man.

“The level of communication with the subject has been exhaustive,” said Rashid. “We have been in constant communication with the subject at that residence.”

Police believe the suspect was the only person in the home.

“We want to make sure that we resolve this situation as safely as possible, so as quick as we can but as slow as we must to ensure that public safety is maintained at all times,” said S/Sgt. Rashid.

The standoff ended just after 5:00 p.m. and the man was led from the home in handcuffs.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

