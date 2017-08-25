The Calgary Police Service confirms Andy Dick Ntunaguza has been located and apprehended after disappearing during his court-ordered house arrest.

The 32-year-old, charged in connection with a violent sex assault that took place in a downtown parking garage in December 2015, violated conditions of his court release earlier this week and police asked the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

On Friday, police confirmed the wanted man was no longer on the run and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 29.

Ntunaguza was charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by choking for his alleged role in the parkade attack that sent a severely beaten woman to hospital.