Members of the Okotoks RCMP detachment are attempting to locate the party pooper who deployed bear spray Friday night in a home in the neighbourhood of Air Ranch.

Emergency crews were called to the home shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday following reports bear spray had been deployed.

The ‘assault with a weapon’ suspect was part of a group of people who fled the area prior to the arrival of officers. RCMP suspect the group is from Calgary.

RCMP have not disclosed whether any party goers required medical treatment.

The suspect is described as:

A Latino male

Approximately 168 cm ( 5’6”) tall

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a baggy black sweater and camouflage pants. The suspect may have left the scene in a black Ford truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-995-4202, or Crime Stoppers.