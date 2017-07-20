Two Calgarians have been apprehended and charged in connection with Wednesday’s police pursuit of stolen pickup truck involving members of six police jurisdictions.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., the Cochrane RCMP detachment was informed of a gas-and-dash at a service station in Bragg Creek. The suspect vehicle, a Ford F-350, had been previously reported as stolen.

A second complaint was registered a little afternoon near Priddis after a property owner witnessed a Ford F-350 chasing his cattle. Turner Valley RCMP responded to the area and the suspect vehicle drove off into the Tsuut’ina First Nation.

Tsuut’ina First Nation police attempt to stop the stolen truck but their efforts were unsuccessful. The truck continued into Calgary. One of the occupants of the pickup truck exited the vehicle at a dealership in Calgary and proceeded to steal a second Ford F-350 that was being unloaded from a transport truck.

The two suspects, driving their respective stolen Ford F-350s, continued east through the city and headed toward Strathmore. The Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS unit followed the stolen trucks from above.

A Strathmore RCMP officer spotted the stolen trucks near the intersection of Venture Avenue and 100 Street. The officer attempted to block the path of one of the trucks and the male suspect drove a Ford F-350 into the RCMP unit. The male suspect abandoned the Ford F-350 he had been driving and entered the stolen truck with the female suspect behind the wheel.

The two occupants of the stolen truck continue to drive north until they arrived in Balzac where they pulled into the CrossIron Mills parking lot with RCMP and CPS units close behind. During the chase, the stolen truck was driven in a reckless manner, at times in the path of oncoming traffic, and the truck lost a front tire.

The two suspects, Shaylene Mccauley and Kacy Savoie, were apprehended near a mall entrance.

Mccauley, an 18-year-old woman from Calgary, and Savoie, a 30-year-old man also from Calgary, both face charges including:

Possession of stolen property

Flight from police

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault a peace officer

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Savoie faces additional charges of:

Mischief

Driving while disqualified

Failing to comply with a recognizance

Mccauley and Savoie remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Monday, July 24, 2017.