Charges are pending against two suspects following an attempted getaway during a traffic stop in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers attempted to stop a 2006 Lexus RX330 in the 4200 block of 14 Avenue S.E. as the driver was allegedly speeding. The driver of the crossover SUV, an unnamed 30-year-old woman, stopped the vehicle before reversing at a high rate of speed into the CPS unit. The officers were not injured in the collision.

The female suspect drove off but her getaway came to an abrupt halt after the vehicle crashed through a residential fence and toppled a Canada Post community mailbox before coming to a stop in the yard of a home in the 5400 block of 14 Avenue S.E.

Police have determined the car had been stolen. A male passenger was arrested at the scene.

The driver of the stolen car suffered undisclosed injuries in the crash and she was transported by ambulance to hospital.

Charges are pending against the unnamed suspects.