Calgary police on mounted patrol in the city’s southeast were called into action on Thursday night to help take down three suspects in a firearms call.

Three youth entered a store along 17 Avenue S.E. at about 9:40 p.m. and were approached by an employee who suspected they were stealing property.

Police say the offenders pointed a firearm at the employee before running from the store.

Officers on four police horses were patrolling the area at the time and responded to the scene along with other patrol units.

Vimy, Ortona, Juno, and Maverick, the four Calgary Police Service Horses, and their officers stopped the suspects as they ran towards a pedestrian walkway.

Two of the offenders surrendered immediately and the third tried to flee but was taken into custody a short time later near the 3200 block of 32a Avenue S.E.

All three were arrested and handed over to patrol units for processing.

Police say a replica hand gun was recovered after it was thrown into a nearby backyard by one of the youth.

One person has been charged with one count of pointing a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.