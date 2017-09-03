The Calgary Police Service is investigating an early morning break-and-enter at Burger 320 in the 800 block of 1 Avenue Northeast.

According to police, a witness called 911 after seeing a pickup truck equipped with chains dragging the restaurant’s door from its frame.

Two suspects, a male and a female, gained access to the building and fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Descriptions of the offenders have not been released.

Anyone having information regarding the break-and-enter is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.