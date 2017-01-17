Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was shot at a southeast home on Monday night.

Officers were first called to the scene, in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. at around 8:00 p.m. for reports of a home invasion and assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Another victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital suffering from lower body injuries. Officials say she was injured when she either jumped or fell from the second story of the home.

EMS officials say she was transported in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition.

A third victim, another man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for one or two suspects involved in the incident, but they have not released any description yet.

Neighbours tell CTV Calgary that officers have been at the home before and they believe a child lives at the home at the centre of the investigation too.

There’s no indication that the child was there when the incident took place.

The investigation is ongoing.