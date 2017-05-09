Suspects sought in reckless ride involving stolen car on Monday
Police are looking for a pair of men who they say stolen a car from an autobody shop on Macleod Trail, crashed into two other vehicles and then fled the scene on foot.
Calgary police are looking for two men in connection with a hit and run crash and stolen car investigation on Monday afternoon.
The incident began when police were called about a pair of men who stole an Infiniti sedan from an autobody shop on Macleod Trail.
The vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed away from the business until it slammed into two vehicles in an intersection at 9 Avenue in the downtown core.
One person, a woman in her 20s who was driving a Car2Go, was injured in the crash.
The suspects, along with their pit bull-type dog, fled on foot towards the 4 Street flyover.
An eye witness said he saw police engage the suspects in a brief foot chase but were not able to make an arrest.
“I saw two guys just running down and then the cops were trying to chase them but I think they just gave up because of the accident itself; trying to manage the accident.”
Police say they were not pursuing the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.
