Calgary police are looking for two men in connection with a hit and run crash and stolen car investigation on Monday afternoon.

The incident began when police were called about a pair of men who stole an Infiniti sedan from an autobody shop on Macleod Trail.

The vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed away from the business until it slammed into two vehicles in an intersection at 9 Avenue in the downtown core.

One person, a woman in her 20s who was driving a Car2Go, was injured in the crash.

The suspects, along with their pit bull-type dog, fled on foot towards the 4 Street flyover.

An eye witness said he saw police engage the suspects in a brief foot chase but were not able to make an arrest.

“I saw two guys just running down and then the cops were trying to chase them but I think they just gave up because of the accident itself; trying to manage the accident.”

Police say they were not pursuing the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.