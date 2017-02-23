Suspicious death shuts down Centre Street
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Centre Street at 16th Avenue.
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:28AM MST
Police have shut down Centre Street North in both directions to investigate a suspicious death.
The closure runs from 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue.
The call came in at 4:30 on Thursday morning and authorities warn the area will be closed to traffic for some time.
Police said there is no risk to the public.
More to follow…
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Suspicious death shuts down Centre Street
- Husband's murder charge renews debate over limits of assisted-dying laws
- One of 3 Quebecers accused of smuggling drugs in Australia abandons bail bid
- Transgender wrestler's state bid spotlights Texas policy
- UN-sponsored Syria talks resume in Geneva after 10 months