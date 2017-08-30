CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspicious package found in northwest Calgary
Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious package found in front of home in northwest Calgary.
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 7:58AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 8:38AM MDT
Police have blocked off a scene in northwest Calgary after a suspicious package was found in front of a home.
The call came in at about 7:15 a.m. after a barrel was spotted sitting in front of a home in the 6300 block of 31 Avenue N.W.
Authorities say it appears there is a powder in the barrel but aren't sure what it is.
More to come.