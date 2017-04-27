Calgary police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at Centennial High School.

They responded to the scene on Sun Valley Boulevard Southeast around 3:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A staff member had come across the suspicious looking package in the school’s parking lot.

School was over for the day, however, police asked anyone still in the school to leave as a precaution and sealed off the area.

The tactical unit examined the package and removed it from the scene.

Police say the event is over and school will be in session Friday.