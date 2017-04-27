Suspicious package found in parking at Calgary high school
Calgary police investigate a suspicious package at Centennial High School
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 8:26PM MDT
Calgary police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at Centennial High School.
They responded to the scene on Sun Valley Boulevard Southeast around 3:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
A staff member had come across the suspicious looking package in the school’s parking lot.
School was over for the day, however, police asked anyone still in the school to leave as a precaution and sealed off the area.
The tactical unit examined the package and removed it from the scene.
Police say the event is over and school will be in session Friday.
