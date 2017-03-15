SUV crashes head-on with semi near Airdrie
The driver of an SUV has been taken to hospital after he crashed head-on with a semi truck on the QEII Highway early Wednesday morning.
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:54AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:59AM MDT
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a three vehicle crash on the QEII Highway on Wednesday where they say an SUV was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the road.
Officials say the crash took place at about 2:43 a.m. just south of the Yankee Valley Boulevard exit.
An SUV, heading northbound, crashed head-on with a semi truck and that vehicle struck a second semi truck headed in the same direction.
The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital via ground ambulance while the two drivers of the trucks suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.
Crash investigators remain at the scene.
Southbound traffic is being detoured at Yankee Valley Boulevard to 8 Street in Airdrie and then back to the QEII along Township Road 264 through Balzac.
There is no estimate on reopening at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Fire under control at Syncrude site in northern Alberta oilsands
- Signs of improvement in the economy include more hiring, programs for youth
- Severe winter storm delays and cancels flights in Calgary
- Calgary Flames tie franchise record with win over Pittsburgh
- Police seeking help in fatal pedestrian crash