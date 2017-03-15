Airdrie RCMP are investigating a three vehicle crash on the QEII Highway on Wednesday where they say an SUV was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the road.

Officials say the crash took place at about 2:43 a.m. just south of the Yankee Valley Boulevard exit.

An SUV, heading northbound, crashed head-on with a semi truck and that vehicle struck a second semi truck headed in the same direction.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital via ground ambulance while the two drivers of the trucks suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Crash investigators remain at the scene.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Yankee Valley Boulevard to 8 Street in Airdrie and then back to the QEII along Township Road 264 through Balzac.

There is no estimate on reopening at this time.