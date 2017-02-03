Two elderly residents of the town of Olds have been transported to hospital following a Friday morning crash that created a field of debris throughout two backyards.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., emergency crews were called to a location near 55 Street West following reports a vehicle had struck a light standard and careened through neighbouring residential properties.

A damaged 2016 Jeep Cherokee was found against the corner of a home and the two occupants of the vehicle, a couple from Olds in their late 70s/early 80s, were trapped in the wreckage. Crews removed the seniors from the SUV and they were transported to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their respective conditions have not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined the male driver of the SUV had suffered a medical complication that contributed to the crash. After striking the lamp post, the vehicle left the road, smashed through a wooden fence, drove through a detached garage and collided with a deck before its progress was halted by the home.

No other injuries have been reported. According to members of the RCMP, the driver of the SUV will not be charged in connection with the incident.