Syrian newcomers gather to feed Calgary’s homeless
Members of the Syrian Refugee Support Group provide homeless Calgarians with a warm meal on Thursday night.
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 9:33PM MST
Members of the Syrian Refugee Support Group Calgary, themselves displaced from their homes in their homeland, gathered on Thursday evening at a downtown park to feed Calgarians in need.
“When we have a chance to payback for Canada, we will do something,” said Rita Khanchet Kallas, who arrived in Calgary nearly a year ago.
Warm food was served to Calgary homeless in Celebration Park in the 500 block of 7 Avenue Southeast, a short distance from the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
“We feel sometimes like we are a big family and the family takes care of each other,” explained Khanchet Kallas of her adopted country. “We want to be a good member of this community and take care of the homeless.”
Khanchet Kallas says it’s time to build a bridge between Syrian newcomers and their fellow Canadians and the Christmas season provide an opportunity to adapt with an important tradition of Canadian culture. “Christmas means a lot for Canadian people.”
In addition to the sharing of food, members of the Syrian Refugee Support Group distributed Christmas cards and wrapped gifts for vulnerable Calgarians.
