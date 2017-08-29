Brooks RCMP are investigating an accidental drowning.

Police were called to Kinbrook Island Provincial Park, near the main beach of Lake Newell, around 3:44 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old male floating on the lake appeared to jump off his flotation device.

RCMP say he appeared to be in distress prior to going underwater.

South Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue, Medicine Hat Fire Department's Aquatic Rescue Team, Brooks Fire Department, HALO Air Ambulance, and Alberta Parks were on scene assisting with the incident.

The boy's body has been recovered and the family has been notified.