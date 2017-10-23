A Calgary teen has avoided a murder trial by pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a Red Deer man two years ago.

Levi Marance, 18, was stabbed multiple times with a chisel at an apartment building on 19th Street N.W. on July 19, 2015.

Marance was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Jesse Copenace and a young offender were both charged with second-degree murder in Marance’s death.

Copenace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March and was sentenced in September to seven years, with credit for time served.

On Monday, a 19-year-old man, who can only be referred to as TT because he was underage at the time of the offence, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to an agreed statement of facts, there were several people in the suite drinking and doing drugs when an altercation erupted.

Marance was stabbed and slashed 35 times and TT laughed about the incident when he was arrested, saying he hoped the person died.

TT’s lawyer, Kim Ross, says his client is remorseful and his attitude has changed since that day.

"He's extremely remorseful for what happened. He obviously wishes this event would never have occurred but he is stepping up and accepting responsibility and wishes to deal with this matter and move on,” said Ross.

TT will now be sent for psychological testing and will be sentenced at the end of January.