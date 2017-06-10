Authorities say that extreme weather conditions are to blame for a crash east of Beiseker on Friday night.

Beiseker RCMP, along with Alberta Sheriffs, Carbon Fire, Linden fire and Alberta EMS were called to the scene of two vehicle crash at Highway 21 and Highway 9 at 7:36 p.m. on Friday.

The crash was between a southbound vehicle with three occupants and a northbound SUV with one occupant.

Unfortunately, one of the occupants of the southbound vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

STAR Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene but extreme weather, including heavy rain and hail, forced the helicopter to land at another location instead of at the scene.

A 67-year-old woman from the southbound vehicle was taken to the landing zone and transported to hospital in Calgary in critical, life threatening condition.

The final occupant of that vehicle, a 43-year-old woman in serious condition, was taken to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the northbound SUV, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Three Hills in non-life threatening condition.

Traffic on Highway 21 was detoured for a brief time for police to conduct the investigation.

The names of the victims will not be released.