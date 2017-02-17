A 13-year-old girl suffered potentially serious injuries to her head after being struck by a vehicle early Friday evening in the town of Langdon.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Henderson Road and 4 Street Northeast shortly before 6:00 p.m. following reports of a crash.

Responding paramedics located an injured teen suffering from head injuries and a STARS Air Ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene. The 13-year-old girl was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

According to RCMP, the victim was with a female friend at the time of the collision. The second girl, who was not injured in the crash, described the suspect vehicle as a black pickup truck but the make and model have not been confirmed. The truck was last seen travelling eastbound on Township Road 234 (the extension of Glenmore Trail)

Anyone who has information related to the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment, 403-934-3968, or Crime Stoppers.