A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital Sunday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with a snowplow on Highway 9 east of Hanna.

According to RCMP, a westbound SUV, driven by a 38-year-old woman transporting her two sons, rear-ended a westbound snowplow at approximately 9:30 a.m. at a location east of Hanna.

The 15-year-old passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by a STARS Air Ambulance crew to a hospital in Calgary. The driver of the SUV and the 12-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

The condition of the snowplow operator has not been confirmed.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.