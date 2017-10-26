The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.

On the afternoon of October 1, a 15-year-old girl boarded a bus near the intersection of 4 Avenue and Centre Street South and took a seat near the back of the near-empty vehicle.

According to police, an unknown man entered the bus at a subsequent stop and sat next to the teenager. The man allegedly removed his leather jacket, placed the coat over both his lap and the girl’s lap and proceeded to assault her in a sexual manner.

The teenager attempted to stop the assault but the man persisted. She moved to another seat and he grabbed her as she passed. The girl exited the bus at the next stop. The suspect did not follow the victim and remained on the bus until he departed at a stop near 64 Avenue and Centre Street North.

The suspect is described as:

An Asian man

Approximately 173 cm (5’8”) tall

Weighing 73 kg (160 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having black hair and brown eyes

Police have released surveillance photos and a video of a male who is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.