An early morning shooting in a northeast neighbourhood sent a 19-year-old man and a teenage girl to hospital.

Police responded to the 300 block of Falconridge Crescent N.E. at around 4:00 a.m. following reports of gunshots. Officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds and the pair were transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the victims had been seated in a car when shots were fired from a second vehicle. Police believe the attack was targeted.

“Preliminary indications are, at this time, that this was a targeted, not a random attack, however that cannot be confirmed until the investigation comes to a culmination,” said CPS Staff Sergeant Asif Rashid. “(The) two victims are going to be great witnesses when it comes to investigating this further,” said Rashid.“We’ll rely explicitly on the community as well to support us in our investigation as well.”

Brett Doore lives in the area and awoke to the sound of what he thought was firecrackers early Sunday morning but thought little of it. He was shocked to discover crime scene tape near his home later that morning. "It's scary," said Doore. "I have kids here. They like to play around here."

Staff Sergeant Rashid says all violent incidents are there is no indication Sunday's morning shooting is connection to Saturday morning's fatal shooting in the community of Montgomery. Rashid says the shootings are troubling. “Any time there is gunplay in the community that is of acute concern to the Calgary Police Service and to the community at large.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.