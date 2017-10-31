Calgary police have arrested two young offenders believed to have taken part in a brazen attack at a shopping mall last week.

The two boys were arrested at Bishop Kidd School in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a group of six individuals entered the food court at CrossIron Mills at about 7:15 p.m. on October 26.

Two members of the group attempted to snatch a tip jar from the counter of one of the businesses when an employee of another shop stepped in to stop them.

A third knocked that employee down and a fourth suspect sprayed the employee and an innocent bystander with bear spray.

The group fled the area, leaving in a Hyundai Elantra that was later determined to be stolen.

Six people needed to be treated by EMS for direct exposure to the bear spray while 20 others, including children, needed to be treated for exposure to the contaminated air.

RCMP is continuing to track down the remaining suspects.

The identities of the youths are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.