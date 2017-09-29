A group of high school students received firsthand knowledge of the impact impairment and distractions have on their driving performance during a training session conducted away from city streets.

“What we do is sort of counterintuitive if you will,” said Dave Drimmie, Canadian manager of the Ford Driving Skills for Life program. “We allow them to drive distracted and impaired in a closed off, safe environment like this to enlighten them to the fact that there should be zero tolerance in terms of driving impaired and driving distracted.”

“We actually allow them to drive distracted. We allow them to text message while driving.”

The teenagers attempted to manoeuver the supplied Ford Mustangs through a closed course while wearing fatal vision googles, eyewear that simulates impairment.

“Everything was very blurry and it seemed everything was further away than what it actually was,” said Devin Eacott, who received his Class 5 operator’s licence in August. “As soon as you took the goggles off you realized how close you were to the stuff.”

“It made me realize how dangerous it is and that you never do want to do it.”

Constable Travis Robertson of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit attempted the course while wearing the goggled and says the experience will leave a long lasting impression on the young drivers.

“We can say to them all day long ‘don’t drink and drive’, ‘don’t do drugs and drive’,” said Cst. Robertson. “When they get out here and they’re actually on the track and they experience that without that actual impairment but get all of those other sensations, it gives them one heck of a life lesson.”

“What it’s ultimately teaching them is the reality and the consequences that can come along with it.”

After removing the goggles, the teens drove the course again while sending text messages to disastrous results.

“They understand they’re hitting all the cones,” said Drimmie. “They drive off course slightly. They’ll miss the traffic signs that we’ve got placed on the courses.”

“They’ll get out of the car and realize ‘I shouldn’t be driving impaired’ and ‘I shouldn’t be driving distracted’.”

During the three hour program, the drivers also received instruction on high speed collision avoidance and advanced car handling principles, including how to correct an oversteer, that are not commonly taught in basic driver education courses.

“The one message that we try and impart is they are the individual that dictates the safe operation of that vehicle,” said Drimmie. “If they walk away with that one message, I think we have a safer, younger driver on the road.”

Nearly one million young drivers have participated in the Ford Driving Skills for Life program since its inception in 2003. The program is now available in 35 countries.

With files from CTV's Kevin Green