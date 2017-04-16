After the 29th straight loss in Anaheim, the Flames are heading home for game three in the playoffs.

Some fans and likely some players are starting to wonder if there really is a curse on the Flames when they play in Anaheim. It’s not that the team doesn't win games, it just doesn’t win them there.

“I think we could have won the game, it was a close game, it was a hard-fought game, it’s just the way it goes,” said Glen Gulutzan, Flames Head Coach.

“The third period was really high-paced, again, I thought we played a good game, I thought the game was decided by a bounce to be honest,” said Mark Giordano, Flames Captain.

That bounce came in the third period on Saturday night when the Duck’s Ryan Getslaf fired the puck and it ricocheted off Lance Bouma’s skate and into the Flames’ net.

It was preceded by a controversial call against Flame Dougie Hamilton that knocked him into the penalty box, leading the Ducks to score on the power play.

But the players aren’t letting it get to them and are trying to focus on what went right going forward.

“I really liked the way we played here so we have to play that way for the whole game back in Calgary and we’ll be alright if we do that, I think,” said Lance Bouma.

Especially as they head back to home ice and away from the idea of the Anaheim curse.