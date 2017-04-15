The Western Cup began in Calgary 35 years ago to celebrate sports and diversity.

It’s the world’s longest-running LGBTQ sports tournament and features hockey, volleyball, curling and bowling, among other sports.

“Awesome event, this is the 35 year, the longest gay running sporting event in Canada so we're pretty proud,” said Chris Pollock, Western Cup.

More than 1,500 people from across the continent are here for the event. It features sports by day and dances by night, with Saturday being the wrap-up.