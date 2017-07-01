Paul Millman was without his Canadian flag for the nation’s sesquicentennial after someone removed the flag from a tree outside his Dalhousie home.

Millman awoke on Saturday to discover the flag, which he had put up the previous day, was gone and the unpatriotic act had been captured by a surveillance camera.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., someone had entered Millman’s yard and attempted to cut down the 90 cm (3’) x 150 cm (5’) flag. The attempt proved unsuccessful and the suspect left only to return a short time later with a knife to cut the banner to the ground.

“It’s petty but malicious,” said Millman. “It was done with intent. Somebody’s not stealing it to feed their family and they’re not stealing it to sell it for drugs or for whatever.”

The flag was to be the centerpiece of a Canada Day family barbeque at Millman’s home.

“It’s not going to destroy my day and it’s not going to destroy what I think of my community. It’s just a very disappointing incident.”

Millman has not reported the theft to police and hopes the thief returns the flag.