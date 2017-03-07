A Calgary gourmet food company is reaching out to the public for help to track down about $50,000 worth of meat that was stolen from its northeast warehouse on the weekend.

The Fine Food Stop sells specialty meat to restaurants and hotels in the city and recently moved into a new building on 28 Street N.E.

The business has been using a rental freezer truck to store some of its inventory while it works to install a more permanent freezer at the facility.

Andrew Denhamer owns the small business and says the truck was parked right up against the building.

“At some point over the weekend, anytime between Friday night and Monday morning, we had a break-in. Basically, we moved in here in mid-December. We built our big walk-in cooler and they’re quite expensive to build so we’ve been saving up for a walk-in freezer so we’ve been renting a 18-wheeler truck that runs as a freezer. So someone was able to sneak in between our bay door and the freezer door and break into the truck that way and they managed to squeeze out all the product through the side of the truck, in between the small space in between the building and the truck,” he said. “There’s a significant volume of food stolen.”

When Denhamer returned on Monday morning, the lock on the truck was cut off and several pallets of meat products were missing.

“At first, I thought we had a really busy Friday, Saturday, so the first thing I said to my guys was, hey, who left the freezer door open? and they’re like, no, we locked it up,” said Denhamer. “It was panic, extreme amounts of frustration, followed by a moment where I just had to figure out what to do next and that’s when I reached out to my friends and family on social media and they all helped me get in touch with the media as well.”

Denhamer says about 1000 kilograms of meat was taken including, duck breast from Montreal, west coast salmon and large cuts of grass-fed beef.

Some of the items that were taken include:

Magret duck breast (200kg)

Rougie Duck legs (200kg)

Grass fed ground beef (300kg)

Sundance Seafood West Coast Smoked Salmon (100kg)

Grass fed prime rib, tenderloin, striploin (300kg)

Rougie Foie gras (50kg)

Driview Lamb Legs (60kg)

Driview Lamb Racks (30kg)

The company says the thieves targeted the higher priced items and Denhamer says he is still assessing the losses.

“If I were to sell all the product that was stolen, I think I could make $50,000 off of it but we’re still trying to figure out everything that was lost."

Denhamer believes that the products are being re-sold but says some of it will be hard to move.

“They must have showed up with a truck.” he said. “Some of it will be easier to move than others. I know all the beef that was taken, it was in either big ten pound bags of ground beef or whole muscle cuts so they’re whole prime ribs, whole strip loins, whole tenderloins and it’s going to seem fishy trying to off-load that especially to a home consumer.”

He has filed a report with police and a claim with his insurance company and says people in the industry have been very supportive.

“Everybody knows each other, everybody has to work with each other,” he said. “It’s been a very overwhelming day, couple of days, but I cannot believe the amount of support that we have and it’s really nice to know that there are some people out here who have my back.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: 274637